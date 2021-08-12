Markets made a new record high on Thursday as investors continued to bet on economic revival with regional lockdowns being gradually lifted. The BSE Sensex ended at 54,843.98, up 318.05 points or 0.58%. The Nifty was at 16,364.40, up 82.15 points or 0.50%.

Equities in other parts of Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost nearly 1%, the Nikkei 225 in Japan and Shanghai composite in China were down around 0.2%. Worries about Chinese regulatory changes and the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment despite tame US inflation easing fears the Federal Reserve would rush to reduce support.

US markets closed at record levels on Wednesday, after the publication of figures showing the consumer price index increased 0.5% last month, the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for runaway inflation. U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, data showed on Wednesday, although they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis.

“Global cues were mixed as positive sentiments on account of lower US inflation data and better than expected UK GDP numbers were somewhat spoiled by China’s regulatory crackdown on internet insurance companies", said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“Equity markets are expected to continue with its positive momentum as the economic activities are expected to further pick up pace with the lockdown measures getting further relaxed. With earnings season being in the last leg, market would largely be tracking global cues for the direction. Post lower inflation data, investors are now awaiting US weekly jobless data as the recovery in the labor market is also an important parameter for Fed to decide on its tapering action," Khemka added.

India volatility index or India Vix cooled off slightly on Thursday. India Vix was down 2.67% to close at 12.37.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities while concerns over global growth due to recent rise in delta variant coronavirus cases in different parts of the world continues to persist, we believe that underlying strength of domestic market remains intact.

In this month so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian shares worth $587.14 million while buying $6.96 billion in 2021. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in ₹1075.97 crore in August so far. They were net buyers of Indian stocks worth ₹16545.03 crore in this year.

