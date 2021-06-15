Indian markets gained for the fourth consecutive session with the benchmark indices hitting record high on Tuesday. Equities drew optimism from global peers, which were mostly higher despite inflation concerns.

Investors worldwide are awaiting the two-day US Federal Reserve policy meeting decision to know if the central bank would signal any change in interest rates.

The BSE Sensex was up 221.52 points or 0.42% at 52,773.05. The Nifty climbed 57.40 points or 0.36% at15,869.25.

Shares in other Asia-Pacific regions were mixed on Tuesday with the Nikkei 225 in Japan gaining 0.96% while Shanghai composite in China and Hong Kong declined nearly 1%.

Investors around the world are looking for any hints about whether and when the Fed plans to taper its bond buying programme as the US economy bounces back from the pandemic fallout. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a taper announcement will come in the next quarter, despite a patchy recovery in the job market. The two-day Fed meeting starts on Tuesday, with a final statement published after the meeting closes on Wednesday.

“Global cues were positive as the abating worries about inflation helped markets scale new highs. On the domestic side, fall in covid-19 cases and subsequent easing of restrictions in many parts of the country lifted hopes of faster economic recovery. Market ignored the CPI data which came in at 6.3% in May, higher than expectation on account of increase in food & energy prices," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

He added that the further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward.

Though Indian markets have maintained a rally on receding covid cases, tightening of interest rates by the US Fed may impact foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flows into emerging markets which are considered to be risky assets. FIIs have invested $1.54 billion into Indian shares in June with an aggregate of $8.13 billion in this year so far. Domestic institutional investors like mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds have sold Indian equities worth ₹1261 crore in June, being a net seller of ₹11229.38 crore in 2021 so far.

“Markets though have been buoyant led by liquidity and hopes of growth returning sooner rather than later. At this juncture we believe the market is factoring a lot of positives such as steady growth, margin expansion, low interest rates etc. At the start of FY21 expectation of a washout year did not hold true. Similarly at the start of FY22, even with a higher number of cases, markets are viewing the impact (if any) as transitory in nature.," said PGIM India Mutual Fund.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

