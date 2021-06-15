Markets at record high as investors eye Fed rate decision

“Markets though have been buoyant led by liquidity and hopes of growth returning sooner rather than later. At this juncture we believe the market is factoring a lot of positives such as steady growth, margin expansion, low interest rates etc. At the start of FY21 expectation of a washout year did not hold true. Similarly at the start of FY22, even with a higher number of cases, markets are viewing the impact (if any) as transitory in nature.," said PGIM India Mutual Fund.