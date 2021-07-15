Markets made another record closing high on Thursday as dovish comments by Federal Reserve on interest rates boosted investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex gained 254.80 points or 0.48% closing at 53,158.85. The Nifty jumped 70.25 points or 0.44% at 15,924.20.

Equities in other parts of Asia Pacific were mostly higher. The Shanghai composite in China rose 1.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.85%, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.66% while In Japan, the Nikkei 225closed 1.15%.

Neeraj Chadawar, Head - Quantitative Research, Axis Securities said, “Yesterday, the US market closed in green after a dovish commentary from the Fed chairman, suggesting the central bank is not likely to begin the tightening of monetary policy anytime soon. This led to optimism in the equity market, which was further supported by the positive revision in the revenue guidance by the major Indian IT companies. Overall, we remain constructive on the market and believe the dips should be utilized to build positions in the recommended themes. However, rising inflation, dollar index, rising concern over delta variant and the management commentaries post Q1 will be the near term monitorable indicators for the market."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday pledged "powerful support" to complete the US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. In testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell said he is confident recent price hikes are associated with the country's post-pandemic reopening and will fade. Any move to reduce support for the economy, by first slowing the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, is "still a ways off," Powell said, with 7.5 million jobs still missing from before the pandemic.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities higher crude prices, spread of delta plus variant globally and weakening rupee could be a near risk for markets. “However, we continue to believe that underlying strength of market remains intact and therefore any meaningful correction in the market should be taken as an opportunity to get in quality stocks. Visible improvement in key economic data including IIP, import-export business momentum and visible traction in overall economic activities in June indicate healthy corporate earnings for Q1FY22 despite second wave of covid," he said.

Analysts are optimistic that corporate earnings momentum in first quarter of FY22 will continue to provide confidence and comfort to investors despite steep valuation

“Indian equities have not only remained resilient through the second pandemic wave, but have outperformed their emerging market counterparts. This is mainly attributable to the strong showing of large Indian corporates’ earnings, which have made efficiency as well as market share gains over enterprises in the so-called unorganized sector," Deutsche Bank said in a 12 July note.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank feel that India appears poised for a multi-year earnings growth cycle, led by global trends in digital and commodities, as well as continuing domestic demand from a young demographic.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

