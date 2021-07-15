Markets at record high, dovish fed comments on rates boost sentiment

Neeraj Chadawar, Head - Quantitative Research, Axis Securities said, “Yesterday, the US market closed in green after a dovish commentary from the Fed chairman, suggesting the central bank is not likely to begin the tightening of monetary policy anytime soon. This led to optimism in the equity market, which was further supported by the positive revision in the revenue guidance by the major Indian IT companies. Overall, we remain constructive on the market and believe the dips should be utilized to build positions in the recommended themes. However, rising inflation, dollar index, rising concern over delta variant and the management commentaries post Q1 will be the near term monitorable indicators for the market."