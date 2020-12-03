Markets await RBI's cues on economy in Friday credit policy review

“Despite the more positive macro outlook, we expect the RBI to adopt a cautious tone, flagging uncertainty on the durability of demand following the festive season and downside risks due to infection cases in developed economies and parts of India. Additionally, high inflation is a concern, but much of the inflation build-up remains due to supply-side factors. Thus, we expect the MPC to reiterate its dovish guidance from October, that it will see through the transitory inflation surge and maintain an “accommodative" stance into the next financial year," Nomura said in a note on 3 December.