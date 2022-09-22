Markets brace for hard landing as Fed delivers sobering message

So how, then, does inflation fall to 3.1% (excluding food and energy) in a year, as Fed officials project? They implicitly assume much of it will happen painlessly as supply-chain disruptions ease and rising labor-force participation reduces wage demands. This is plausible; yet as Mr. Powell admitted, that has been the expectation since the start of the year and it hasn’t happened. There has been, in recent months, some relief in the form of falling energy costs and improved supply chains, but that has been swamped by upward pressure on prices of almost everything else—a result of a strong job market still delivering 10% annual growth in wage and salary income.