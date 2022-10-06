Markets break when interest rates rise fast: Here are the cracks9 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Turmoil in Britain exposes potential risks facing pensions and government bond markets, longtime havens in periods of financial upheaval
Central banks are raising interest rates at the fastest pace in more than 40 years—and signs of stress are showing.