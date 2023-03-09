Indian markets lost appetite for buying after Federal Reserve's hawkish comments jolted global cues. Domestic equities snapped their 3-days rally on Thursday with benchmarks dropping by 1%. Sensex erased its psychological mark of 60,000, while Nifty 50 tumbled below the 17,600 level. Auto, banking, and consumer durables stocks were the worst hit. Also, the steep selloff in heavyweight Reliance Industries weighed on the performance.

Sensex closed at 59,806.28 lower by 541.81 points or 0.90%. Nifty 50 tumbled by 164.80 points or 0.93% to end at 17,589.60. India's volatility index rose by 2.2%.

On the latest performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The domestic market could hardly hold on to its previous gains as the Fed chair’s reaffirmation of his hawkish statement brought in more worries. In this backdrop, the upcoming US job data will have a substantial impact on the Fed’s policy decisions in its upcoming FOMC meeting. A stronger-than-expected jobs report will prompt the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 bps."

M&M was the top loser on Sensex down by 3.3% followed by heavyweight Reliance which plunged by 2.4%. Stocks like Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Bajaj Finance dipped by 1.5% to 2% as well.

On the positive front, Tata Steel took lead gaining by 1.6% followed by L&T and Bharti Airtel with a 1% upside each. Axis Bank too gained by 0.9%.

In terms of sectoral indices, on BSE, the Auto index dipped over 512 points, while Bankex and Consumer durables indexes shed around 325 points and 445 points. Also, IT index dipped nearly 286.5 points.

Bank Nifty slipped by 320 points or 0.8%.

However, metal stocks were among the best performers although the upside was limited due to a broader bearish market tone. The BSE Metal index surged by over 120 points.

On metal stocks, Antu Thomas, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services said, "Weak set of earnings in Q3FY23, especially from global operations, due to the fear of economic recession dampened the investors' sentiment. The Nifty metals index has fallen 15.5% year to date. while the re-opening of the Chinese market provided some respite in between. However, a modest economic growth outlook of 5% for 2023 from China due to sluggish demand and weak consumer spending further impacted the performance."

Also, the performance comes after 364 days bond yield climbed above the benchmark 10-year bond --- which meant that the yield curve has inverted. On Wednesday, the 364-day notes ended at 7.48%, the highest level since October 2018, and that of the 10-year benchmark closed at 7.4547 after clocking as high as 7.4728 during the day.

Furthermore, the rupee gained against the US dollar which is most likely due to RBI's intervention. The local unit closed at 81.9750 per dollar compared to its previous day's print of 82.055.

Going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "markets have been facing hurdles on the rise in the prevailing corrective phase and it’s not different this time. Mixed global cues and restricted participation from the index majors are largely weighing on the sentiment. On the index front, Nifty should hold 17450 now else the tone would again turn bearish. Amid mixed signals, participants should maintain caution while selecting stocks and focus more on overnight risk management."

While Rohan Shah-head technical analyst at Stoxbox said, "Nifty has broken an important level of 17,600. Intraday, traders can look for long opportunities only above the resistance level of 17,730 & the price should sustain above 17,730 for 15 minutes to confirm long. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,530 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure short."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

