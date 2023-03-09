Markets breaks 3-days rally as Fed stays hawkish: Sensex erases 60k; M&M, RIL, Bajaj Finserv top losers3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 05:17 PM IST
- On the latest performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, the domestic market could hardly hold on to its previous gains as the Fed chair’s reaffirmation of his hawkish statement brought in more worries.
Indian markets lost appetite for buying after Federal Reserve's hawkish comments jolted global cues. Domestic equities snapped their 3-days rally on Thursday with benchmarks dropping by 1%. Sensex erased its psychological mark of 60,000, while Nifty 50 tumbled below the 17,600 level. Auto, banking, and consumer durables stocks were the worst hit. Also, the steep selloff in heavyweight Reliance Industries weighed on the performance.
