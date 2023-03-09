Going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "markets have been facing hurdles on the rise in the prevailing corrective phase and it’s not different this time. Mixed global cues and restricted participation from the index majors are largely weighing on the sentiment. On the index front, Nifty should hold 17450 now else the tone would again turn bearish. Amid mixed signals, participants should maintain caution while selecting stocks and focus more on overnight risk management."

