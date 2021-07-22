Markets made a strong rebound on Thursday as they shrugged off fears of covid third wave, supported by global equities. Benchmark indices jumped nearly 1%, their biggest single day gains in nearly two months.

The BSE Sensex was up 638.70 points or 1.22% at 52,837.21. The Nifty gained 191.95 points or 1.23% ending at 15,824.05.

Shares in other Asia Pacific regions were mostly higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rising 1.83% while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.07%.

According to Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer Indian markets have made a smart pull-back, supported by the positive global set-up and a decent start to the Q1FY22 earnings season. “Markets are clearly rewarding the stocks/sectors where the earnings momentum is strong or where growth visibility remains good. Moreover, with the flurry of IPOs, which are seeing a very healthy response from investors, the related sectors are seeing interest due to benchmark valuations. However, it becomes critical to keep an eye on valuations, as some of the stocks have seen a very sharp re-rating. Key monitorables in the near-term are the gross margin pressure due to high input costs/commodity prices, and recovery in retail demand."

The India volatility index (VIX) or the so-called fear gauge also cooled off 10% on Thursday indicating the markets are not expected to see any further corrections.

"Taking cues from firm global markets, the domestic market witnessed robust momentum shrugging off concerns over the spread of covid-19 and FII selling. Global markets continued to hold onto its gains owing to solid earnings reports and turned its focus on the ongoing European Central Bank’s policy announcement. A confirmation by Fed to continue its supportive policy in the upcoming meet despite rising inflationary pressure will be a key factor in maintaining the direction of the rally," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

As markets have been particularly worried about an impending third covid wave disrupting Indian economy, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling Indian shares. FIIs were net sellers of Indian shares worth $1.18 billion in July so far after pumping in $2.25 billion in the previous two months.

Global equities came under pressure recently amid concerns that the pace of economic recovery may get impacted due to the spread of the coronavirus. FPIs have been sellers in the emerging markets in the past few weeks and India too saw outflows, albeit modest $0.5 bn in July so far. Hawkish comments from the US Fed led to the US dollar strength and the Indian rupee weakened against most of the major currencies as well, said Credit Suisse Wealth Management India.

“We do not expect FPIs to desert Indian equities as India’s structural outlook has improved materially, and it offers one of the fastest growth among major economies. On the other hand, the domestic mutual funds recorded the fourth consecutive month of inflows as investors remained optimistic about the Indian equity market," Jitendra Gohil and Premal Kamdar, Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India said.

Domestic institutional investors including mutual funds and insurance funds were net buyers of Indian shares worth ₹7999.8 crore in July so far.

