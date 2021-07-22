Markets climb over 1%, biggest single-day gain in two months

According to Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer Indian markets have made a smart pull-back, supported by the positive global set-up and a decent start to the Q1FY22 earnings season. “Markets are clearly rewarding the stocks/sectors where the earnings momentum is strong or where growth visibility remains good. Moreover, with the flurry of IPOs, which are seeing a very healthy response from investors, the related sectors are seeing interest due to benchmark valuations. However, it becomes critical to keep an eye on valuations, as some of the stocks have seen a very sharp re-rating. Key monitorables in the near-term are the gross margin pressure due to high input costs/commodity prices, and recovery in retail demand."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}