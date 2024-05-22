Markets close a whisker short of $5 trillion mcap
The near-historic closing came on a day the RBI made a bountiful dividend to the government, which, at ₹2.11 trillion, was twice the amount expected by the markets.
Mumbai: After kissing the $5 trillion mark intraday Tuesday, the market capitalization of 5,389 listed BSE companies fell just $3 billion short of the magic figure on a closing basis at $4.997 trillion, fuelled by a rise in mid-cap and large-cap stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started