Markets close higher for fifth day in a row

Historically, across several countries, ratings actions have had muted impact on interest rates and currency beyond the immediate term. After the Moody’s upgrade in 2017, bond yields barely moved over the next few days. “Perhaps, markets tend to adjust real-time to the evolving macroeconomic and debt dynamic. In fact, more often than not, trends in growth, credit cycle, direction of monetary policy, Fed’s stance, etc are far bigger drivers of bond yields and exchange rates," said Edelweiss Securities.