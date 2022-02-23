Indian benchmark indices failed to hold on to the gains made earlier in the day to end lower for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday amid global uncertainties, despite a fall in Brent crude prices. Notably the Brent had scaled seven year highs of more than $99 a barrel during intraday trades on Tuesday.

The Nifty and Sensex closed 0.17% and 0.12%, respectively. Many other markets in Asia, however, bounced back. While Hang Seng, Taiwan, Shanghai Composite, Jakarta Composite were up 0.48-0.93%, Nikkei closed the day 1.71% lower.

“Nifty could not hold on to early gains reflecting the sell-on-rise behaviour adopted by traders and investors (especially foreign buyers). However advance-decline ratio has improved to much above 1:1 taking relief from the positive global markets," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research HDFC Securities.

The concerns of high crude prices and its impact on India’s economy continues to weigh on investor sentiments. The inflationary pressure can not only change the dovish stance of RBI, but can also lead to a rise in oil import bills.

“A $10/barrel rise in oil prices would have a drag of 20 basis points on Asia’s current account balances, we estimate, with Thailand, Korea and India most exposed, given their high dependence on oil imports," said Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd analysts in a 23 February note.

Though risks remain at elevated levels, crude prices were down slightly on Wednesday to $96 a barrel.

“Clarity on the fact that the first wave of US and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into east Ukraine would not disrupt the oil supply helped," said Megh Mody, research analyst, commodity and currency, Prabhudas Lilladher. However, the probability of Iranian crude making its way to the Indian market, with Tehran and the world powers close to reviving the nuclear agreement, kept a lid on prices, he added.

“Markets remained within a tight range with increased volatility ahead of F&O monthly expiry and an uncertain global environment. Nifty has been witnessing selling pressure at higher levels with the range shifting lower every day," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. While the Russia-Ukraine conflict seems to have mostly been factored in, other events such as assembly elections, commodity inflation, a possible US Fed rate hike and FII selling may be an overhang on the market in the near term, said Khemka.

Yes Securities analysts said 2022 started with the worst FII outflow in the last four years. As of 22 February, FIIs sold ₹55,570.45 crore of equities in 2022, while DIIs picked up equities worth ₹44,859.29 crore. Provisional figures on the BSE for 23 February indicated that FIIs sold ₹3,417.16 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth ₹3024.37 crore.

“Markets are gradually drifting lower amid excessive intraday volatility, mirroring global markets. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front is further adding to participants’ worries. In such a scenario, it’s prudent to restrict positions and wait for clarity over the next directional move,"said Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking.

The rupee inched up 0.42% to 74.56 to a dollar. But, the perspective note on the rupee from the currency desk of Emkay Global Financial Services said any rise in geopolitical tension can trigger a rally in favour of the US dollar.

