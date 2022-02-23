“Markets remained within a tight range with increased volatility ahead of F&O monthly expiry and an uncertain global environment. Nifty has been witnessing selling pressure at higher levels with the range shifting lower every day," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. While the Russia-Ukraine conflict seems to have mostly been factored in, other events such as assembly elections, commodity inflation, a possible US Fed rate hike and FII selling may be an overhang on the market in the near term, said Khemka.