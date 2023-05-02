Indian markets extended their upside for the eighth trading session in a row on Tuesday. The latest gains come after a long weekend. Sensex surged over 61,350 levels and Nifty 50 was slightly shy of the 18,150 mark. Domestic benchmarks continued to gain traction despite mixed global cues. Q4 earnings are the main driving factor currently, while traders' focus also shifts to upcoming macroeconomic data along with monetary policy outcomes from major central banks in the West.

Sensex closed at 61,354.71 up by 242.27 points or 0.40%, while Nifty 50 ended at 18,147.65 higher by 82.65 points or 0.46%. In the broader market, both Smallcap and Midcap indexes saw strong momentum. Meanwhile, in terms of sectoral indices, metal, and IT stocks were top picks, followed by oil & gas, capital goods, and capital goods.

On the market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Defying the trend in global peers, Indian benchmark indices continued its upward momentum, fueled by strong Q4 earnings and favourable domestic macroeconomic data. The manufacturing PMI surpassed expectations due to an increase in new business, moderation in price pressures, and improved supply chain conditions."

Additionally, Nair added, "The GST collection in April was the highest recorded to date. While western markets traded with mild cuts ahead of the US Fed policy announcement, the domestic market benefited from strong inflows by FIIs."

On Sensex, the top gainers were in the IT, metals, and mining space largely. While losers were a mixed bag of banking, cement, telecom, pharma, and auto sectors.

Top gainers on BSE Sensex:

- Tech Mahindra took the lead in the rally with an upside of 2.92% to end at ₹1,053.65 apiece.

- NTPC followed with a gain of 2.56% to close at ₹175.95 apiece.

- Tata Steel advanced by 2.2% to end at ₹110.30 apiece ahead of Q4 earnings that are scheduled later in the day.

- Maruti Suzuki rallied by 2.14% to finish at ₹8,773.80 apiece.

- Infosys was also on the list of 5 top gainers, to end at ₹1,277.65 apiece up by 2%.

Top losers on BSE:

- Sun Pharma stock plunged the most under the 30-scrip benchmark, to end at ₹972.45 apiece down by 1.45%.

- Ultratech Cement followed to end at ₹7,456.05 lower by 1.30%.

- Bharti Airtel tumbled by 1.11% to end at ₹790.15 apiece.

- Tata Motors slipped by 1.01% to end at ₹480.25 apiece.

- Kotak Bank dipped by 0.9% to close at ₹1,920.50 apiece.

On Nifty 50, the gainers' list was heavily driven by oil & gas, metals, and tech heavyweights.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty 50:

- ONGC took the top spot with a surge of 3.4% in stock price that ended at ₹164.3 apiece.

- Tech Mahindra followed closely with a 2.9% upside in the stock to finish at ₹1,053 apiece.

- HDFC Life soared by 2.74% to close at ₹544.25 apiece.

- NTPC zoomed by 2.33% to end at ₹176 apiece.

- Hindalco jumped by 2.27% to end at ₹446 apiece.

Top losers on NSE Nifty 50:

- Hero Motocorp took the worst hit with a downside of 2.46% in the stock which finished at ₹2,495.75 apiece.

- Sun Pharma dived by 1.54% to close at ₹972.4 apiece.

- Ultratech Cements plummeted by 1.3% to close at ₹7,458 apiece.

- Bharti Airtel stock shed over 1.1% to end at ₹790.2 apiece.

- Kotak Bank also tumbled by around a percent to close at ₹1,918.85 apiece.

Going ahead, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, “Markets will closely track the monthly updates such as automobile sales and purchasing managers indices (PMI). Q4 results and data will provide vital cues about the state of the domestic market and demand. On the global front, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) will decide on interest rates. PMI, inflation, and the US unemployment rate are other key data points to track."

