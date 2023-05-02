Indian markets extended their upside for the eighth trading session in a row on Tuesday. The latest gains come after a long weekend. Sensex surged over 61,350 levels and Nifty 50 was slightly shy of the 18,150 mark. Domestic benchmarks continued to gain traction despite mixed global cues. Q4 earnings are the main driving factor currently, while traders' focus also shifts to upcoming macroeconomic data along with monetary policy outcomes from major central banks in the West.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}