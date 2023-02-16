Markets come to grips with the Fed on interest rates

The back-and-forth over the rate picture is likely far from over. Even after U.S. stocks’ worst performance in more than a decade in 2022, many analysts and portfolio managers warn that markets remain vulnerable, in part because valuations are still elevated in many areas. Some investors say one source of risk is that the 2023 rally has been led in large measure by speculative assets that are subject to large swings given any perceived change in the economic, political or market outlook.