Markets continue to fall for fifth straight day amid global sell-off

Indian stocks fell further on Thursday amid caution ahead of the Union budget and a sell-off in global markets, despite the US Federal Reserve maintaining its accommodative monetary policy.

The BSE Sensex slipped 535.57 points or 1.13% to close at 46,874.36, while the Nifty fell 149.95 points or 1.07% to 13,817.55.

View Full Image The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies plunged ₹ 9.57 trillion to ₹ 188.14 trillion in the past five sessions

Nearly ₹10 trillion of investors’ notional wealth has been eroded in the past five consecutive trading sessions, during which the Sensex lost 2,917.76 points or 5.86%. Tracking the muted sentiment, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies plunged by ₹9.57 trillion to ₹188.14 trillion during these five days.

“Three days of continuous selling and sharp correction in the US markets have combined to create a risk-off mode. FII selling has emboldened the bears to go short in this over-valued market. Also, there are apprehensions of some new taxes in the budget that may not be to the market’s liking," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Asian shares slid on Thursday, while delays in coronavirus vaccines provided an excuse to book profits. China’s Shanghai composite was down 1.91%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.55%, Japan’s Nikkei 1.53% and Topix index 1.14%, and South Korea’s Kospi 1.71%.

The US Fed on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.

In a statement issued after its two-day meeting, US central bank policymakers flagged a worrying slowdown in the pace of economic recovery.

Global financial analysts said the US markets saw a sell-off as retail investors forced a massive squeeze on hedge funds that held short positions in stocks such as GameStop.

In India, foreign institutional investors bought $3.09 billion in equities since the start of this calendar year, while domestic institutional investors sold ₹14,413.70 crore in stocks. However, FIIs have sold $166.65 million in the last three sessions, with an outflow of $92.44 million on Wednesday alone.

Despite the nervousness in the markets, analysts are optimistic that the Union budget will focus on driving economic revival and will be positive for the equities market.

“There have been enough signals from the government that the Union budget on 1 February could be growth-focused versus worrying about fiscal constraints. We expect the budget to step up capex, recap PSBs, push asset sales/break government monopolies, see sops for real estate, tax cuts for lower income groups and potential for creation of ‘bad bank’," said BofA Securities in a report.

Reuters contributed to the story.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via