Markets continue to fall for fifth straight day amid global sell-off

“Three days of continuous selling and sharp correction in the US markets have combined to create a risk-off mode. FII selling has emboldened the bears to go short in this over-valued market. Also, there are apprehensions of some new taxes in the budget that may not be to the market’s liking," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}