Markets continue to fall in all three trading sessions of the current week so far. On Wednesday, weakening in IT stocks dragged Sensex and Nifty 50. HCL Tech who is set to declare Q4 numbers emerged as the top bear on the exchanges. Downfalls in Infosys, IndusInd Bank, and Wipro further dampened the performance. Smallcap stocks managed to float in the green.

Sensex dipped by 159.21 points or 0.21% to end at 59,567.80. Nifty 50 finished at 17,618.75 down by 41.40 points or 0.23%. Bank Nifty tumbled by over 111 points.

HCL Tech is the top bear on Sensex with a downside of 2.4% on BSE. The company will announce its Q4 results on April 20.

IndusInd Bank and Infosys also followed with over 2.3% drop each. Stocks like NTPC, Wipro, Asian Paints, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cements, and SBI also tumbled between 1% to 2% --- further adding to the downside.

Top gainers on Sensex were -- Axis Bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and HDFC Bank surging between 0.6% to 1%.

In the broader market, except for marginal gains in the BSE Smallcap index, remaining all other indices were in the red. BSE Sensex Next 50 dipped by nearly 367 points.

In terms of sectoral indices, the BSE IT index shed nearly 454 points or 1.7%. Capital Goods dived by 105 points. The rest of the indices were either negative or with a gradual upside.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The dark clouds of weak Q4 numbers are haunting the domestic market leading to a consecutive third fall in the week. IT stocks continued their selling spree ahead of the release of earnings from other tech majors. Tepid cues from the global peers are also creating havoc as the market prices in the possibility of another rate hike by the Fed. The biggest risk for the market today is a downgrade in the corporate earnings forecast."

Meanwhile, at the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee touched an over 2-week low against the US currency as the dollar gained momentum on the back of firmer treasury yields along with selling in domestic equities. The local unit ended at 82.2250 per dollar compared to the previous print of 82.04.

On the rupee's performance, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Rupee traded weak below 82.20 on back of dollar index strength as the prices of dollar index shot up at 101.80$. Prices stayed weak for three consecutive days as dollar index strength along with the weak performance of capital markets at home kept the pressure on rupee."

Trivedi added, "20dma has been tested again and again by rupee recently giving volatile range bound trend to continue between 81.85-82.30."

In case of the equities market going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "We are seeing a healthy consolidation in the index and expect the same to end soon. However, prevailing underperformance of select sectors like IT and energy might cap the momentum in the following sessions. Meanwhile, participants should continue with a stock-specific approach and prefer sectors like banking, financials, auto and FMCG for the long trades."

For Thursday's trading, Rohan Shah, head technical analyst at Stoxbox said, "intraday traders can look for long opportunities only above 17,710 if the closing comes above 17,710 in a 15 min chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,570 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure a short."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.