Markets continue to fall on weakening IT stocks; HCL Tech, IndusInd, Infosys top draggers3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 04:54 PM IST
- Indian stocks are down for third consecutive day of the current week so far. On Wednesday, IT stocks dragged the overall performance as investors showed great cautious ahead of HCL Tech Q4 earnings. Smallcap index floated in the green.
Markets continue to fall in all three trading sessions of the current week so far. On Wednesday, weakening in IT stocks dragged Sensex and Nifty 50. HCL Tech who is set to declare Q4 numbers emerged as the top bear on the exchanges. Downfalls in Infosys, IndusInd Bank, and Wipro further dampened the performance. Smallcap stocks managed to float in the green.
