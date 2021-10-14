Markets continue to make fresh highs as investor confidence rise

According to Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer Indian markets continue to display strong buoyancy despite the gyrations that in the US markets on account of hardening of the US bond yields, concerns on peaking of growth and building up of inflationary pressures with a sharp increase in energy costs. “We have been seeing small intermittent corrections within the market at sectoral level, rather than at the headline index level. Domestic sentiment is clearly getting supported by the various measures being taken by the government to address some of the impending issues across various sectors," he said.

