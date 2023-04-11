Markets continue winning streak for 7th day in row; banks, metal stocks lift mood; Kotak Bank, Tata Steel top gainers3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:12 PM IST
- IT stocks are in focus ahead of TCS and Infosys Q4 earnings. In terms of indices, Smallcap stocks recorded a sharp upside, meanwhile, banking and metal stocks outperformed benchmarks.
Sentiments in domestic equities remained positive for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday. Broad-based buying across the baskets led Sensex to cross its psychological mark of 60,150, while the Nifty 50 almost neared 17,750 levels. Smallcap stocks recorded a sharp upside, meanwhile, banking and metal stocks outperformed benchmarks.
