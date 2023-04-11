Sentiments in domestic equities remained positive for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday. Broad-based buying across the baskets led Sensex to cross its psychological mark of 60,150, while the Nifty 50 almost neared 17,750 levels. Smallcap stocks recorded a sharp upside, meanwhile, banking and metal stocks outperformed benchmarks.

Sensex closed at 60,157.72 up by 311.21 points or 0.52%. Nifty 50 jumped by 98.25 points or 0.56% to end at 17,722.30.

Top gainers on Sensex were -- Kotak Bank soaring by over 5% followed by Tata Steel surging 2.4%. ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, and SBI shares climbed between 1% to 2% --- further contributing to the overall upside.

Among the top underperformers was -- TCS slumping 1.5% followed by Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Asian Paint slipping 1% to 1.4%.

IT stocks are in focus ahead of TCS and Infosys Q4 earnings.

In terms of sectoral indices, on BSE, the Bankex jumped over 760 points or 1.6%. While the Metal index advanced by nearly 362 points or 1.9%. Financial Services also rallied over 1%.

Except for IT and a slight downside in realty stocks, the rest of the sectoral indices were in the green. IT index dipped over 264 points.

Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets managed to inch higher in a volatile session, in continuation to prevailing positive tone. On the bechmark front, Nifty settled closer to day’s high to end at 17722.30; up by 0.56%. Most of the sectors traded in line and posted decent gains. However, dip in IT majors ahead of earnings capped momentum. Meanwhile, continued recovery on the broader front added to positivity."

Furthermore, at the interbank forex market, the rupee weakened and crossed the key psychological mark of 82 per dollar as demand for the greenback gained momentum. Also, corporate outflows ahead of macroeconomic data played a role in dampening the mood in the domestic currency. Rupee closed at 82.1250 to the dollar compared to the previous day's print of 81.98 per dollar.

Going ahead, Mishra said, "Nifty has crossed 17700 but sustainability would be the key now to test the 18,100+ zone. A lot would depend on how the earnings season pans out. Amid all, we recommend continuing with the " buy on dips" approach with focus on stock selection and risk management."

Further, on Nifty, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Nifty remained volatile throughout the session as the traders awaited CPI data, which is scheduled tomorrow. The index has been sustaining above critical moving average. Besides, the Nifty has so far remained above the crucial support level of 17500. The market will remain a buy on dips as long as the index remains above 17500. Immediate support is visible at 17640. On the higher end, the rally may extend towards 17850/17970."

In regards to the rupee, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "participants are pricing in the CPI data effect of both India and US which is to be released tomorrow with some hawkish view point hovering in US after the Unemployment data was lower than expected which can keep room open for Fed's to hike one more time in upcoming May month Fed's Policy decision. Thus the rupee is trying to factor in the CPI effects. Rupee can be seen in range of 81.85-82.25."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test