Markets crack on election results 2024 day, what should new investors do amid this volatility?
Following a massive correction post-election results, experienced investors see it as an opportunity to buy valuable stocks at lower prices. New investors are cautioned to conduct thorough due diligence and practice effective risk management to avoid significant losses during market corrections.
After an over 2500 point rally in the previous session as exit polls predicted a clear Modi-led NDA win in the Lok Sabha elections; Indian markets witnessed a massive correction, down over 3 percent on Tuesday, June 4, the election results day.
