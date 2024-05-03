Markets Crash! Is this a silver lining for investors? What should they do now?
Sensex and Nifty hit new peaks before crashing, with Nifty falling 446 pts and Sensex dropping 1,628 pts from their respective highs. Market experts view the correction as healthy and expect bullish momentum to continue. All sectors experienced significant losses with India VIX surging over 10%.
The Indian stock market benchmarks, Nifty 50 and Sensex, failed to hold the early gains to end around a percent lower on Friday, May 3 dragged profit booking across sectors as well as losses in heavyweight stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started