MUMBAI : Pressure continued to mount on equities on Monday as anxious investors rushed to dump shares ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting while the Union Budget next week and geo-political tensions also added to the nervousness.

During the day, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lost 3.5% each, their biggest single-day decline since April last year. The BSE Sensex slipped 1545.67 points or 2.62% ending at 57,491.5. The Nifty dragged 468.05 points or 2.66% at 17,149.10.

According to Amar Ambani, senior president and head-institutional equities, Yes Securities, Indian equities corrected massively, possibly reacting to US equities trending lower and rise in crude oil prices.

“In my view, there were no positive triggers to take the market upwards in the near term and which is why volumes in large cap names are down 20-30% in 2022 so far, as compared to 2021, even when market caps are higher by 20-25% on a year-on-year basis. While a further 500 points downside cannot be ruled out in the Nifty, on the brighter side, the stock market is much lighter and healthier, heading into the Union Budget, after the high in mid-October 2021. Corporate earnings have been positive so far and Omicron didn’t disrupt the economy materially," he said.

Most markets in other Asia Pacific regions were also under pressure. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.49% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 1.24%.

Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said Indian markets witnessed a sharp decline today in-line with a broader selloff in global equities amid concerns over the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting where the US central bank is expected to signal a rate hike and balance-sheet reduction for the year.

“Rate hike expectation, consistent foreign institutional investors (FII) selling, rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine and mixed quarterly results so far have been the major reasons for the weakness in equity markets. Global cues and the upcoming Union budget would be the key factors driving the market direction in the near term. On the political front, developments in the upcoming assembly polls which will be held between 10 Feb to 7 March in five states would also be closely monitored," Khemka said.

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine. The move was a further signal that the West is bracing for Russia to attack its neighbour after massing an estimated 100,000 troops within reach of the Ukrainian border, although Russia denies any intention of invading, reported Reuters.

Indian markets have succumbed to selling pressure since 18 January with both Sensex and Nifty shedding over 6% in a week. Relentless FII selling which have drained out $1.26 billion from Indian equities in January, so far, has added to the pressure. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) including mutual funds, insurance companies and banks are net buyers of Indian shares worth ₹7430.35 crore so far in 2022 have cushion the decline to some extent.

With the massive sell-off, Indian equities seem to be fast approaching a bear market, typically considered when markets crash 10% from the peak. At current levels, Indian benchmark Sensex and Nifty are down nearly 8% from respective record highs hit in October last year. BSE Midcap index is down 9% from its record high while BSE Smallcap lost 6% since then.

India volatility index, often referred to as the fear gauge, jumped 20.84% ending at 22.83 on Monday indicating a rise of fear and anxiety among investors. In 2022 so far, India VIX is up 41%.

