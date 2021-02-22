Markets crash over 2% on covid worries; rise in bond yields sparks fear

According to Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura the recent resurgence in covid-19 cases through more virulent strains, especially in Maharashtra, represents a near- term risk to growth normalisation in coming weeks. "However, the covid-19 resurgence remains relatively localised and second waves in other countries have proven less economically disruptive. Notwithstanding the near- term downside risks, we maintain our medium-term optimism underpinned by fiscal activism, easy financial conditions, base effects and faster global growth," they said.