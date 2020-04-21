Indian stock markets plunged on Tuesday as a historic crash in oil prices overnight spooked the investors worldwide. Global rout triggered panic selling in India with the benchmark indices falling over 3%, as traders mostly dumped shares of banks and oil-related companies.

The BSE Sensex ended at 30,636.71, down 1011.29 points or 3.20% while the 50-share index Nifty closed at 8981.45, down 280.40 points or 3.03%.

Markets in other parts of Asia Pacific like Japan, China, Hong Kong, Australia and Korea were down 1-2.5%. European peers were also under pressure in Tuesday's session. Due to issues like storage and lack of demand, WTI May futures crashed to a low of minus $37 per barrel on Monday night before recovering to $1.6 per barrel. Global crude oil benchmarks are at nearly two-decade lows as over 90% of the world is under lockdown, with economies at a complete standstill.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Research, HDFC Securities Ltd said that global stocks fell following negative crude oil prices adding one more fear dimension to dismal corporate earnings reports and global economic damage. “Indian markets fell more than the global peers as financial and other stocks (including auto, metals etc) came under selling pressure following weak expectations from brokerage houses," he said.

Although oil prices are low, there is no easy way for financial investors to benefit from this, according to analysts. “Only those who can take physical delivery can make a financial gainout of this. What the price action is telling you, is that there are very few market participants – if any – in that group anymore," said Morgan Stanley.

In India, oil-related stocks suffered massively with the BSE Oil & Gas index closing 3.54% lower, while BSE Bankex lost 5.52%, BSE Auto down 5.01% and BSE Metal slipped 5.29%.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities Ltd said that sectors that may benefit from the scenario include FMCG companies, paint companies and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “However, the fall in crude prices is not a standalone event. It is a manifestation of multiple factors, which include global demand and structural geopolitical challenges. So, while the benefits of lower crude prices are clear, there will also be an impact of global demand challenges, which could outweigh the benefits of lower crude prices," he said.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd feel that as India imports 80% of its total oil demand; thus, imports are likely to shrink, with various force majeure (announced by Indian refineries), without any significant impact on domestic production. It said that downward revision and other minor adjustments have led to earnings per share (EPS) cuts of 15% and 12% for FY21/22 for ONGC and 23% and 20% for Oil India, respectively.

Weakness in the global crude prices also had an impact on the Indian currency. The rupee ended at near record low at 76.83 down 0.39% from previous close of 76.54. The 10-year bond yield ended at 6.208% against the previous close of 6.209%.

According to Care Ratings, India must leverage low crude price and accumulate stocks to the extent possible which will help to lower the trade imbalance and improve current account deficit. “ This should provide support on the fundamentals side for our currency. It should soothe inflation too – both WPI and CPI which will be useful as food prices will be sticky in the upward direction. This will not be good news for the disinvestment plan of ours’ as BPCL was to be one of the big tickets. This may have to wait till the prospects of the industry improve," it said. It feels that low crude oil prices is also a worry for the government as tax revenue will get affected at the state level (where it is ad valorem) and centre (lower consumption). Therefore, in short a mixed bag for Indian economy.