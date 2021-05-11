Markets declines 0.8% in opening tracking losses in global equities

"Going forward, markets are likely to remain range bound in the absence of fresh trigger. Resurgence of the second covid wave has dented sentiments and weakened FY22E earnings visibility. Management commentaries from the on-going Q4FY21 earnings season clearly indicate that demand would moderate, especially post the second half of April. Thus earnings downgrades are increasing vis-à-vis upgrades. However, the market is looking beyond this near-term weakness and has been resilient so far. We believe, the interplay of resurgence in covid-19 cases and the pace of vaccination would decide the trajectory of economic recovery going forward," said Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial.