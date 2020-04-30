MUMBAI: The performance of Indian stock markets in April has defied weak macroeconomic conditions and low business activities following the covid-19 outbreak. Despite threats of a looming global recession and estimates of low gross domestic product growth in India, stock markets jumped over 14% in April, their best monthly performance since September 2009.

Benchmark Sensex gained 14.42% and Nifty rallied 14.68%, while the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices rose 13.66 and 15.54%, respectively, in April. Sensex and Nifty were down 23% in March. On Thursday, BSE Sensex ended at 33,717.62, up 997.46 points or 3.05%, while the Nifty was at 9,859.90, up 306.55 points or 3.21%.

Analysts feel steep corrections in March and low valuations made Indian markets attractive. Robust rallies in global markets after central banks started to inject liquidity also improved sentiment in India.

Shibani Sircar Kurian, fund manager and head-Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd, said, “Indian markets in April rallied from the lows seen in March 2020. After almost a month of lockdown the world over, early signs of easing along with some signs of the flattening of the covid-19 curve spurred hope of economic activity resuming albeit at a slow pace. Some promise of a possible cure with positive preliminary results of a few drugs also added to hope and optimism."

Akash Singhania, fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC, agrees that the steep correction in markets since mid-February to March made valuations attractive. “The Nifty, which was trading at 25 times trailing twelve months (TTM) earnings, fell to 17 times TTM by March-end, which is quite reasonable. Globally also, equity markets have rallied on the back of strong stimulus by various governments and strong liquidity," he said.

He does not believe that market performance and a weak economy are out of sync. “As it has been said, the markets start to recover not when it sees light, but when it is a shade less dark than before," he said. According to Singhania, generally market recovery precedes economic recovery as a section of the market is also looking at the longer term picture and trajectory of earnings.

However, even after recovering 25-31% from the March lows, Sensex and Nifty have not been able to take India out of the bear market. Sensex is still down 24% and Nifty is down 20.68% from their respective record highs touched in January this year.

The bear market may still not be over, but the search for the next sector(s) that will provide leadership is already on, said Morgan Stanley.

“The market may have hit a trough on 24 March. The key ongoing debate is where sector leadership will come from in a new bull market, if one has started or starts soon. As the market inflects from its bear phase, it is possible, indeed likely, that the sectors with excesses from the previous bull market will trail the market recovery – and the ones which were unloved, under-owned, and undervalued may emerge as sector leaders," the global brokerage firm said.

It said when the market is inflecting from a bear phase to a bull phase, it acts as a trigger to mean-revert sector characteristics such as price, performance and fundamentals. This is because all such phase reversals in market cycles are preceded by popularity, valuation, and fundamental peak (for a bull market) and trough (for a bear market) in the sector that led that phase.

Hence, Morgan Stanley believes that leadership of the next bull market could shift to the consumer discretionary and healthcare segments.

Analysts at Axis Capital feel that the market multiple hasn't seen significant derating yet as witnessed in previous bear cycles where bottoms were formed at 10-12 times 1-year forward price to earnings (PE). “Markets are still 25% above the lower end of the band. During 2009, markets had undershot the lower end of the band (reciprocal of 10-year G-Sec) by 25%," it said.

Analysts still expect the markets to stay volatile. “Equity markets are likely to remain volatile until market participants are able to assess the actual impact of the lockdown on economic activity and a definitive cure/vaccine is found for the virus. There are signs of resumption of economic activity in India, especially in districts where the incidence of covid-19 has been limited," said Kurian.

The volatility index or VIX cooled off 47.23% in April after a rise of 177% last month.

All eyes are on the government and RBI with hopes of further fiscal and monetary stimulus to steer the markets ahead.

