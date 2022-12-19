Market defies weak global cues, ends higher; Auto, FMCG stocks outperform

After falling for two consecutive days, the Indian market cooled off on Monday with broad-based buying seen across key sectoral indices. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed by a percent each. Except for IT stocks, all other sectoral indices were in the green. Auto, FMCG and metal stocks outperformed, while midcap also witnessed notable buying.
India's volatility index dipped nearly 4%. Domestic equities shrugged off weak global cues where major central banks hawkish stance continued to dampen sentiments. Further, the rupee also gained against the US dollar due to the greenback slipping against a basket of world currencies and the positive tone of Indian stocks.
Sensex surged by 468.38 points or 0.76% to end at 61,806.19. While Nifty 50 climbed by 151.45 points or 0.83% to close at 18,420.45. Bank Nifty also zoomed by at least 0.5%. Auto stocks led the rally with indices on both NSE and BSE gaining by nearly 2% each, while FMCG and Metal stocks also followed with a more than 1% rise each.
Stocks like M&M, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Titan, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, heavyweight RIL and Axis Bank were among the top winners - contributing further to the upside. IT stocks like TCS and Infosys were top laggards, while significant selling was seen in Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, and IndusInd Bank stocks as well.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "Markets started the week on a firm note and gained nearly a percent, taking a breather after the recent slide. After the flat opening, the Nifty index gradually inched higher, thanks to a recovery in select index majors from across sectors, and finally settled at 18.420.45 levels. Among the sectoral pack, auto, metal and FMCG posted decent gains while IT and pharma continue to trade subdued."
Meanwhile, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services explained that stabilizing after the previous session, domestic indices edged towards gains owing to optimistic cues from western markets. However, the IT sector stood out as an exception to the rally, as the growth guidance of the US IT sector signalled downgrades. Fears of a worldwide recession and mounting local COVID cases weighed heavily on Asian stocks.
In regards to the currency's performance, rupee closed at 82.6950 against the American currency --- appreciating from the previous day's print of 82.87 per dollar at the interbank forex market. Also, the USD/INR forward premium extended last week's upside as the 1-year implied yield surged to the highest level in over three weeks to 2.06%.
Going forward, Mishra said, "We’ve been seeing this trend that select heavyweights come to rescue the index during the corrective phase and it’s no different this time. A decisive close above 18,500 in Nifty could further fuel the rebound else profit taking may resume. We recommend staying selective and preferring the top performers from the participating sectors. Besides, keep a check on overnight leveraged trades as volatility may continue."
On Nifty 50, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said that the momentum indicator RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover on the short-term timeframe (hourly). The short-term trend will likely remain bullish until the index sustains above 18350. On the lower end, support is pegged at 18350/18150. Resistance on the higher end, is seen at 18500/18700.
Further, on Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, the index is stuck in a broad range between the 43,000-44,000 zone and a break on either side will provide a trending move. The undertone within the range remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on dip approach around the mentioned support level.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
