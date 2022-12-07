Despite RBI's rate hike of 35 basis points on expected lines, the markets continued to dip on Wednesday with Sensex falling for the fourth day in a row. Nifty 50 erased its 18,600 mark. A broad-based selloff was recorded across indices. The downside in markets comes due to their premium valuation, while investors also turned cautious as RBI's fight for taming multi-year high inflation is not over as they continued on their stance. Also, weak global cues further added to their woes. However, FMCG stocks outperformed broader markets. On the contrary, the rupee ended marginally higher against the US dollar.

