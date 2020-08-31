Markets dive over 2%, steepest single day decline in 3 months; VIX spikes

As the geo-political tensions and uncertainty escalated, Indian volatility index or VIX spiked 27% to end at 23.32. Rise in the fear gauge indicates that fear and anxiety have increased in the markets. India VIX had cooled off drastically from the March highs and was hovering around six-month low last week. The VIX had fallen over 70% from the highs of 86.64 touched on 24 March when stock markets had crashed over 10% in a single day. The India VIX index shows investors perceptions of volatility and expectation of the markets for at least a month ahead. The volatility index typically has an inverse correlation with the benchmark indices. The VIX at elevated levels indicates investors expect a major correction at least over the next month and vice versa.