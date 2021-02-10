Markets don’t think biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief is too much

A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money. A fierce argument has erupted between well-known left-leaning economists about President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, with warnings that it is so large it risks runaway inflation and the crowding out of other, more productive, spending plans.

The concerns being voiced by Lawrence Summers, former Treasury secretary to Bill Clinton and director of Barack Obama’s National Economic Council, and Olivier Blanchard, former IMF chief economist, are perfectly reasonable arguments. After all, it comes just weeks after a $900 billion stimulus by the departing president.

Yet, markets show no sign of concern, either in the average expectation of inflation implied by the bond market or the likelihood of very high inflation in the options market, both of which are merely back to where they stood in 2018.

Investors are predicting the sort of inflation they like, slightly higher in the next few years but moderating back down after that, and it’s helping stocks and commodities while limiting the pain to bondholders from rising yields.

Investors have four reasons to take comfort that are at least as good as Messrs. Summers and Blanchard’s reasons for concern.

• Mega stimulus isn’t a done deal. The $1.9 trillion plan might not make it through Congress in full, especially with heavyweight Democrats weighing in against it.

• The economic case is based on deep uncertainty about how much stimulus the economy can absorb without pushing up prices. Mr. Blanchard relies on the output gap, the difference between gross domestic product and the economy’s potential, as estimated either by the Congressional Budget Office or by extrapolating pre-pandemic growth. The most he could come up with was a gap of $900 billion, while the CBO estimates a smaller gap of $480 billion by this summer. Either would be instantly filled, and more, by the handouts in the Biden stimulus.

But economists can’t agree on how to calculate potential GDP. A straight-line extrapolation since the start of 2016, for example, and it’s currently $1.2 trillion below potential, and there are plenty of other ways to do it. Assume we would eventually make back most of the losses from the global financial crisis, and the U.S. is more than $2.5 trillion below potential. The IMF, OECD, World Bank and Eurostat all produce wildly different figures for the U.S. output gap. I don’t know the right number, but even rounding to the nearest trillion is spurious accuracy.

• The Summers/Blanchard case is based on the theory that a hot economy feeds through into price rises. There is a link between the two, as prices tend to rise faster as the output gap—however measured—narrows. But the link is very far from perfect, and depends on another unknown: how far unemployment can fall before wage pressures build. Policy makers across the developed world repeatedly reduced their guesses for the sustainable level of unemployment over the past decade, and there’s no particular reason to think that the pre-pandemic figure—3.5%—is the minimum, or even that it is the right way to measure joblessness.

According to the CBO, the economy had been running hot for two years before the pandemic, yet the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge was still below its 2% target.

• Even if we get a bout of inflation, it might not persist. Inflation that was sparked by low rates and high government spending in the 1960s (sound familiar?) persisted in the 1970s in large part because powerful unions were able to demand wages rise with prices, in turn pushing companies to raise prices, in a nasty spiral. But the unions have long since lost their power. In a more diverse job market, inflation expectations play a bigger role, both for workers asking for a raise and CEOs deciding on prices. With inflation having been so low for so long, the evidence from Japan is that it is hard to shift expectations up again, and a one-off jump might not do it.

If the markets are right to trust in these four reasons, the Fed can stick to its promise to keep rates low for a long time. But even if all this turns out to be wrong, there’s a fifth case for why we won’t get inflation: faith in the Fed. I very much hope such faith isn’t misplaced, but the Fed knows how to stop inflation, so long as it is willing. The 1970s show the danger, as the other part of the era’s persistent inflation was that the Fed failed to tighten enough as inflation took hold.

The Fed, along with the European Central Bank, has been calling for more fiscal action for years to reduce the reliance on extreme monetary measures. If Messrs. Summers and Blanchard are right, and the stimulus proves inflationary, the Fed will finally have its chance to withdraw from experimental monetary policy, stop supporting the markets and raise rates.

This would push up bond yields fast, hurt stocks, especially the big technology companies that have led the market, and be painful for those who have borrowed too much. Investors who have grown accustomed to central banks always coming to the rescue could find themselves in serious pain.

It would hurt. But raising rates is a tried and tested way to hold down inflation. It is better than the risk of doing too little and spending another decade struggling to escape the shadow of a deep recession.

