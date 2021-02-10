Markets don’t think biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief is too much

Markets don’t think biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief is too much5 min read . 02:05 PM IST
- Investors are predicting the sort of inflation they like, slightly higher in the next few years but moderating back down after that
A trillion here, a trillion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money. A fierce argument has erupted between well-known left-leaning economists about President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, with warnings that it is so large it risks runaway inflation and the crowding out of other, more productive, spending plans.
The concerns being voiced by Lawrence Summers, former Treasury secretary to Bill Clinton and director of Barack Obama’s National Economic Council, and Olivier Blanchard, former IMF chief economist, are perfectly reasonable arguments. After all, it comes just weeks after a $900 billion stimulus by the departing president.
