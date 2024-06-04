Markets down 5%: Here's how markets have performed on previous election result days
Historically, Indian benchmark indices have delivered negative returns on only two of the last six Lok Sabha election result days. In intra-day deals today, the BSE Sensex plummeted by as much as 6,234.35 points, equivalent to an 8.1 percent decline, hitting an intra-day low of 70,234.43.
The Nifty, which shed over 8 percent in intraday trading today, was also in the red on the previous poll outcome day, May 23, 2019, declining by 0.7 percent. However, on all preceding election result days up to 1999, the markets posted positive returns.
