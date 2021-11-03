MUMBAI : Indian markets on Wednesday closed with minor losses ahead of US Federal Reserve's widely expected move toward policy tightening.

Sensex ended 0.4% lower at 59,771.92, while Nifty dropped 0.3% to 17,829.20. Markets are closed on Thursday and Friday—with the exception of a one-hour Muhurat trading session on Thursday evening for Lakshmi Pujan.

Indian markets closed Hindu Calendar year Samvat 2077 with stellar gains. The Sensex rallied 37% while the Nifty soared 39.51%.

Fed decision is due later on Wednesday. Analysts say no action is expected on the rates. However, all eyes on commentary on tapering, growth and inflation will be a key thing to watch out for.

"We will see the participants' initial reaction on Thursday evening, in the special Diwali muhurat trading session. We reiterate our cautious view on markets and suggest limiting leveraged positions", Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking.

Most Asian markets fell on Wednesday as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s expected asset purchase tapering announcement. Risk appetite in Chinese stocks soured as daily new covid-19 infections in China hit a three-month high. Hong Kong stocks fell for a seventh straight day, capping the longest losing streak in almost four months, as worries deepened about the Chinese economy and the worsening coronavirus outbreak in the mainland.

Going ahead for Samvat 2078, analysts say, macro headwinds like high oil prices, supply chain disruptions, the debate on transient versus structural inflation, the possibility of hardening interest rates across the globe, internal economic challenges in China and its global ramifications, and the ongoing US-China spats will keep global and local markets volatile.

Meanwhile Indian firms continued to beat analyst estimates despite the input cost pressure. Of the 37 Nifty companies that have announced results so far, 21 have reported numbers ahead of analysts’ estimates while 12 have trailed. Three met estimates, while one had none available, according to Bloomberg data.

“High frequency key economic indicators in the forms of GST collection, manufacturing PMI and import-export data in Oct’21 continued to reflect improvement in economic activities, which bode well for corporate earnings. Notably, a sustained recovery in key economic indicators and faster vaccination ramp-up with least possibility of third wave of covid-19 hitting in a bigger way bolstered investors’ confidence," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

