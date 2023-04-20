Markets edge up after 3-days of selloff, HCL Tech Q4 in focus; Tata Motors, NTPC, Asian Paints top gainers3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM IST
- Healthcare stocks emerged as the top bear with a downside of over 188 points on BSE. While the IT index continued to be under pressure ahead of HCL Tech Q4 earnings. On BSE, Capital Goods and Consumer Durables indexes surged by 206 points and 170 points respectively.
Markets gained momentum on Thursday after three consecutive trading sessions of selling pressure. Sensex and Nifty 50 both ended marginally up driven by banking, capital goods, and consumer durables stocks. Also, strong buying in Tata Motors added to the upside. The sentiment is currently floating around Q4 earnings, while global trends have been unsupportive as investors are split between expectations of more rate hikes and feeble US earnings.
