Markets gained momentum on Thursday after three consecutive trading sessions of selling pressure. Sensex and Nifty 50 both ended marginally up driven by banking, capital goods, and consumer durables stocks. Also, strong buying in Tata Motors added to the upside. The sentiment is currently floating around Q4 earnings, while global trends have been unsupportive as investors are split between expectations of more rate hikes and feeble US earnings.

Sensex closed at 59,632.35 up by 64.55 points or 0.11%. Nifty 50 inched up to end at 17,624.45. Bank Nifty soared 116 points, while BSE Bankex over 109 points.

Healthcare stocks emerged as the top bear with a downside of over 188 points on BSE. While the IT index continued to be under pressure ahead of HCL Tech Q4 earnings. On BSE, Capital Goods and Consumer Durables indexes surged by 206 points and 170 points respectively.

Top gainers on Sensex were -- Tata Motors up 1.7% followed by NTPC and Asian Paints advancing more than 1.3% and 1.2% respectively. Stocks like Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, and TCS climbed between 0.5% to 1%.

Meanwhile, the top bears on Sensex were -- HUL down by 1.2% followed by Sun Pharma, Infosys, Ultratech Cements, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, and Axis Bank.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The ongoing Q4 earnings season is the focus area of the market. It has a negative bias due to lower-than-anticipated initial results announced, in especially the IT sector. The global market has been unsupportive due to the expectation of another rate hike and mixed earnings released in the US. Given cautious global sentiment withdrawal by FIIs during the week has hampered the market trend."

Furthermore, in the forex market, the rupee halted its 3-day losing spree and appreciated slightly against the US currency as Asian currencies advanced against the greenback ahead of US data and the Fed's commentary. Also, crude oil prices dipped giving further support to the rupee. The local unit ended at 82.1475 per dollar compared to the previous session's print of 82.2250 per dollar.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Rupee traded positive above 82.16 between 82.24 to 82.15 on back of dollar index trading soft below 101.70$ along with weakness in crude as WTI traded below 78$ giving support to the rupee."

Going ahead, in domestic equities, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "We reiterate our positive view on markets and suggest continuing with “buy on dips" till Nifty manages to hold the 17,400 level. A decisive close above 17,800 would again fuel the momentum. Meanwhile, the focus should be on accumulating quality stocks from the sectors, which are showing relatively higher strength during the corrective move."

For Friday's session, Rohan Shah, head technical analyst at Stoxbox said on Nifty, "Intraday traders can look for long opportunities only above 17,710 if the closing comes above 17,710 in a 15 min chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if nifty breaks the 17,570 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure a short."

On domestic currency, Trivedi said, the rupee continues to be in the broad range between 81.80-82.25 pricing in the interest rate probability of hike in May policy by 0.25bps. Rupee range can continue between 81.80-82.25."

Also, on rupee, Anindya Banerjee, VP - Of currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "over the near term, we expect volatility to increase as traders build positions ahead of the US Fed meeting on the first week of May. We see a range of 82.00 and 82.45 on spot."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.