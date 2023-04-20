Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The ongoing Q4 earnings season is the focus area of the market. It has a negative bias due to lower-than-anticipated initial results announced, in especially the IT sector. The global market has been unsupportive due to the expectation of another rate hike and mixed earnings released in the US. Given cautious global sentiment withdrawal by FIIs during the week has hampered the market trend."

