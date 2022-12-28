Markets end flat on mixed global cues; consumer durables stocks biggest winners

Going ahead, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas on Nifty 50, said that 18150-18200 is the key resistance zone, which indeed proved to be a crucial barrier for the day. As long as the index stays below this resistance zone on a closing basis, it is likely to witness consolidation in the short term. 18000-18200 can be the tight range for the Nifty with crucial support placed at 17800.