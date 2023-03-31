Markets end FY23 in style; Sensex Nifty rally nearly 2% on firm global trends2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:46 PM IST
- BSE Sensex zoomed 1,031.43 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 58,991.52, NSE Nifty climbed 279.05 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 17,359.75.
The benchmark indices posted gains on the last day of the fiscal year 2022-23, with a nearly 2 per cent jump on Friday, extending the wining to a second day amid firm global market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×