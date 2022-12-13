India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to an 11-month low at 5.88% in November -- merrier than what the market expected at 6.4%. This would be the first time since December last year that CPI inflation has come below RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%. So far this fiscal, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 225 bps to 6.25% which is at the highest level since August 2018, to tame multi-year high inflation. November inflation reading does stir hopes for a pause or a further slowdown in the rate hike trend by RBI.