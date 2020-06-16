Markets end higher amid volatility but India-China tension escalation risky

Indian markets ended over 1% higher in a volatile trade on Monday, swinging over 1000 points as India-China tension escalated. However, surge in global markets following US Fed Reserve’s expanded bond-buying programme kept market sentiments intact expecting foreign money to find its way to India. The Sensex ended at 33,605 after it gained 376.42 points or 1.13%. The Nifty ended at 9,914, up 100.30 points or 1.02% .

Three Indian soldiers were killed in a faceoff with Chinese troops on the disputed border, the Indian Army said. These are the first casualties in 53 years to result from a clash between India and China. According to Reuters, Indian government sources said no shots were fired but a physical fight broke out between the two sides with soldiers using batons and throwing stones, which resulted in the casualties. India and China have been locked in a standoff in the Galwan valley in western Himalayas for weeks with both accusing each other of trespassing into the other’s territory. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

Analysts fear that Indian markets will be negatively impacted if the border tension flare up further. After a spike in India volatility index (VIX) or fear index ended 1.19% higher at 32.96 as investors grew nervous about the geo-political tension while concerns about the macro slowdown and rapid increase in covid-19 cases remain.

According to Gaurav Dua, Head Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas with the economy already under pressure due to the extended lockdown growing tension on Indo-China borders would dent sentiments and act as a drag on the markets. “Despite the positive global cues, the emergence of geopolitical tensions unnerved the markets. However, we expect the situation to normalize sooner than later for Indian equity market to participate in the momentum in the equities globally. Apart from global rally, the markets would carefully watch the pace of recovery in the economy as unlock 1.0 plays out," he said.

Among Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei surged 4.88%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 2.39% while overall, the MSCI Asia excluding-Japan index gained 2.59%.

The US Federal Reserve announced, on Monday, more measures to support liquidity in markets. The US central bank said it would buy individual corporate bonds, marking a broader approach to corporate bond buying.

Geo-political dispute may have an adverse impact on foreign fund flows to Indian shares. Around $2.9 billion foreign institutional investor (FIIs) money has come into the markets in June, helping keep liquidity intact while they remain largely sellers in both Indian equity and debt so far this year.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said superior developed markets stimulus and adverse emerging markets Covid-19 outcomes excluding North Asia keep emerging markets equities lagging.

“We continue to remain overweight on India, where the market scores relatively well on trailing valuation parameters. Our economics team believes that the strict lockdown measures implemented by the government to contain covid-19 will see a 1.9% fall in GDP in 2020, but the economy is expected to bounce back sharply in 2021 with real GDP growth jumping to 9%, following the easing of restrictions, benign inflation and current account deficits and a dovish central bank stance," it said. According to Morgan Stanley Moreover, it feels strong growth in agriculture and allied activities, normal monsoon prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and an increase in the crops support price should support the rural India economy.

Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar for fourth consecutive day after India-China border clash. The rupee closed at 76.21 a dollar down 0.24%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via