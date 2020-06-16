Markets end higher amid volatility but India-China tension escalation risky

Three Indian soldiers were killed in a faceoff with Chinese troops on the disputed border, the Indian Army said. These are the first casualties in 53 years to result from a clash between India and China. According to Reuters, Indian government sources said no shots were fired but a physical fight broke out between the two sides with soldiers using batons and throwing stones, which resulted in the casualties. India and China have been locked in a standoff in the Galwan valley in western Himalayas for weeks with both accusing each other of trespassing into the other’s territory. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.