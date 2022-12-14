Markets end higher for 2nd day in row; Bank Nifty settles above 44k mark

For Thursday's trading session, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed meeting in early trade on Thursday. A decisive move above 18,750 in Nifty would further fuel the recovery, else consolidation will resume. Meanwhile, traders should maintain their focus on identifying stocks from the sectors which are trading upbeat. Apart from the index majors, one can selectively choose from the broader indices too, citing the recent improvement in their participation.

