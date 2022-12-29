Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking explained that markets traded volatile on the monthly expiry day and ended marginally higher amid mixed signals. After the gap-down start, the first half was dull as the Nifty index hovered in a narrow band however a sharp surge in the index majors in the latter half completely changed the tone. Consequently, it settled around the day’s high to close at 18,191 levels. Meanwhile, the sectoral indices witnessed a mixed trend wherein the metal and banking pack posted decent gains. The broader indices underperformed the benchmark and ended marginally in the green.