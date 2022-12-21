S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said, "Benchmark Indices dropped yet again on the back of the Covid scare in China and elsewhere but today's fall was more noticeable to participants since the red colour on the screen engulfed all over barring Pathology Labs, Hospitals and select Pharma counters involved in covid related drugs. Barring Healthcare & IT all other sectoral indices ended in the red as benchmark Indices lost over a percentage in afternoon trade despite opening in the green even as developed markets continued to trade in the green."