Indian markets kicked started the week on a bearish tone on Monday as a strong job report in the US led to feeble global markets over fears of rate hikes from the Fed. Meanwhile, overwrought continued in the majority of Adani shares as troubled days for the conglomerate deepened. Also, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to offload equities. Apart from Adani rout, foreign funds outflow, and Q3 earnings, investors focus has also shifted towards RBI's monetary policy where a much smaller rate hike of 25 bps has been factored in.

