Markets end in red; Sensex falls for 3rd day in row, IT stocks worst hit

Further, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Bears kept pushing domestic indices lower amid unfavourable global cues, with significant selling in metals and IT stocks. The mood was dampened by renewed concerns over policy tightening by the Fed in response to strong economic data out of the US. However, while easing COVID curbs in China benefited the demand outlook, fresh sanctions on Russian oil further added volatility to global oil markets. Investors at home await the RBI policy meeting tomorrow, which is expected to slow the pace of rate hikes, in light of easing food prices."